Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex Lauren Wood Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Trusting’ amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child shared a cryptic message about “trusting the unknown” amid reports that the NFL star is dating Kim Kardashian.

via Page Six:

Lauren Wood, who shares 1-year-old son Zydn with Beckham, shared three selfies in her car to her Instagram feed Monday with the caption, “Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown.”

Several of the 30-year-old influencer’s followers flooded the comments section to weigh in on the dating speculation surrounding Beckham, also 30, and Kardashian, 42.

“Kim K ain’t got nothing on you,” one fan wrote.

“I hope the rumors aren’t true,” a second person commented.

“Kim who? Lolo is perfection ,” a third added.

“I’d take Lolo over Kim K and her billion plus fortune. But that billion makes it close,” a fourth joked.

“where there is smoke there is fire,” another offered.

Wood also shared several cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story Wednesday including one that read, “Before you heal someone, ask him if he’s willing to give up the things that make him sick.”

Another post listed “Things money can’t buy” including manners, morals, respect, character, trust, patience, class, integrity and love.

It’s unclear whether any of Wood’s posts were directly related to her ex’s love life, but she hinted at heartbreak in August with another cryptic message on social media.

“There’s no loving without losing. No living without bruising,” she captioned an Instagram photo at the time.

The model and Beckham confirmed their relationship on Instagram in November 2019 and made their red carpet debut three months later at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Wood gave birth to their baby boy in February 2022.

While they seemed to be going strong, sources told TMZ Tuesday that Wood and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver ended their relationship earlier this year.

People also confirmed the split and broke the news that Beckham and Kardashian “have been hanging out casually.”

However, insiders close to both OBJ and the “Kardashians” star told Page Six that they are just friends and mostly hang out in group settings because they run in the same circles.

Our sources added that Kardashian is not currently in a serious relationship with anyone but is open to finding love again.

Kardashian ended her seven-year marriage to Kanye West in 2021 and has been focused on the exes’ four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Amid her divorce from the rapper, the reality star entered into a whirlwind nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson before calling things off in August 2022.

She subsequently sparked dating rumors with Tom Brady when they were seen schmoozing at billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party this summer, which Beckham also attended.

Kardashian and OBJ conveniently crossed paths when they were recently spotted at the same Miami restaurant alongside Tristan Thompson, who previously dated Khloé Kardashian.

The Skims founder was also seen bringing her son Saint to several Los Angeles Rams games last season while Beckham still played for the team.

Around the same time, Kardashian shared on Season 3 of her family’s Hulu reality show that she was seeing a mystery man who “meets the standards,” though his identity remained anonymous.

If Kim and Odell are actually out here dating, we hope this doesn’t get messy.