Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Are 'Hanging Out' After His Split from Lauren Wood, Says Source

As we previously reported, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are spending time together.

via: People

The insider confirms that The Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver “are hanging out.”

Multiple sources also add that the 30-year-old NFL pro and his longtime model girlfriend Lauren Wood have also officially split. (Beckham and Wood share a son, Zydn, whom they welcomed together in February 2022, while Kardashian, 42, has four children with her ex Kanye West.)

Reps for Kardashian and Beckham Jr. did not respond to request for comment.

It’s not the first time Kardashian has been linked with a football player.

In 2007, she began dating the then-New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush. Their relationship played out in front of the cameras on the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They eventually broke up in 2010 due to the busy demands of their respective careers.

In 2010, Bush reflected on his with Kardashian, telling the Rachael Ray on her talk show that the media attention that came with the territory was rough on him. “I play football, and most football players are camera shy,” he said at the time. “We just want to be left alone, we just want to stick to what we do.” He added that while he doesn’t love the cameras, “I do it because it’s important to [Kim].”