It looks like the rumors were true!

Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren ‘LoLo’ woods are expecting their first child together.

Earlier this year, it was speculated Lauren was pregnant after photo of her with a visible baby bump circulated — followed by an alleged DM conversation in which she confirmed the news.

Lauren just confirmed the news publicly for the first time with a series of maternity photos.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Wood (@lolowood_)