O.J. Simpson Says Will Smith Was 'Wrong' For Slapping Chris Rock, But He Understands Why He Did It [Video]

It seems like everyone in Hollywood is weighing in on the Will Smith/ Chris Rock slap, and now, it’s the former NFL star-turned-one-time-murder suspect O.J. Simpson’s turn.

The 74-year-old ex-football great took to his favorite place (Twitter) to share his thoughts on the smack Will handed Chris at the 94th annual Academy Awards this past Sunday.

Filming his opinion for the world to see, O.J. said Will was straight-up “wrong” for hitting Chris during the live telecast, but he understands why he lost his cool.

Revealing the number one question he’s been asked about is the controversy surrounding Will and Chris, O.J. offered up his view.

“It’s unfortunate. I think Will was wrong,” O.J. said before adding he “understood the feeling.”

“Now, in my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap and I was raising two young kids and every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine,” The Juice said, joking, “don’t think I wouldn’t want to slap a couple of those guys, but you gotta accept it. It’s humor.”

Calling Chris’ bit about Jada’s hair “a semi-unfunny joke,” O.J. ended his rant claiming the double standard is unbelievable.

“I don’t get it,” he said. “I do know this — after what happened to me in Vegas. If I would have done that in front of 1 million people watching around the world, they would have given me life without.”

Of course, he’s talking about his conviction in connection to a 2008 armed robbery of his sports memorabilia. O.J. served his time and was released in 2017.

This isn’t his most famous legal battle though.

He was wrong but I understand the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022