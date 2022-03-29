Toni Braxton Opens Up About Losing Her Sister Traci to Esophageal Cancer [Video]

Toni Braxton has the unenviable task of promoting her latest series of Lifetime films just two weeks after the death of her sister Traci and appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Tuesday to give her first interview since her passing.

via: Revolt

Just two weeks ago, (March 12) news broke that Traci Braxton had died after a battle with cancer in her esophagus. It was revealed that she had been dealing with it privately and her passing took a many fans and industry peers by surprise.

Toni sat down with Tamron Hall for Hall’s self-titled talk show and delivered an intimate conversation about the disease that ultimately led to her sister’s death and how she has been coping with the loss.

The “Unbreak My Heart” soloist revealed that she believes that Traci still communicates with her, “I’m a rain girl, I love when it rains. My sister Traci, she loves when it snows and she died that morning when it was actually pouring down snow in Virginia. So my sister is now a snowflake. And her favorite bird was a hummingbird and I saw a hummingbird the other day and it just kind of flew around and kind of suspended itself and I was like ‘Traci?’ And it started bumping and going up and down. So that made me feel so much better, I felt like she was trying to say hello to me.”

Toni also reflected on the strong bond she and her sisters share — many witnessed their closeness on their hit reality TV show, “Braxton Family Values,” which lasted for seven seasons on WE TV. The show gave fans the chance to get a glimpse of their lives and feel as if they were extended family.

The “You Mean the World to Me” singer also shared that Traci was surrounded by love during her last moments, “She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy and it’s okay if you fuss and fight but just enjoy the moments and try to just smile and be happy. Be kind to one another. I’m okay today, so it’s okay.”

Before ending her interview with Hall, Toni let fans know that she has still been working and discussed that she has a ??new anthology movie series on Lifetime, “The Fallen Angels Murder Club,” which premieres on April 2.