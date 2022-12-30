Now You Can Legally Buy Recreational Cannabis in New York

The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday.

via: BET

The state’s first dispensary for adults aged 21 and over opened on Thursday (December 29) at, of course, 4:20 p.m.

According to CBS News, the dispensary is the first—but will not be the last. 36 adult retail cannabis licenses have been issued in the state.

A nonprofit called Housing Works is behind the dispensary. They are known for helping people who are experiencing homelessness and those living with HIV and AIDS.

Additionally, cannabis delivery has also been approved in the state.

“I love seeing and being able to smell the bud, also really able to tell if there’s mold very quickly, so you can tell it’s a good product. It’s like buying avocados, right?” Cannabis NYC Founding Director Dasheeda Dawson told CBS News.

On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared a statement saying, “The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry. Today is only the beginning, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, equitable and inclusive industry we are now building.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also released a statement, saying, “Today marks a major milestone in our efforts to create the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation. The opening of the first legal dispensary in our state right here in New York City is more than just a promising step for this budding industry – it represents a new chapter for those most harmed by the failed policies of the past.”

“The legal cannabis market has the potential to be a major boon to New York’s economic recovery – creating new jobs, building wealth in historically underserved communities, and increasing state and local tax revenue. At the same time, we will continue our efforts to educate unlicensed operators about the law and hold bad actors accountable. We are proud to celebrate this significant moment with Housing Works, lawmakers, and the advocates who made this day possible.”