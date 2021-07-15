'The Have and The Have Nots’ Cast Say Their Final Goodbye with a Two-Part Reunion Special [Photos + Video]

“The Haves and the Have Nots” cast will come together for a reunion special airing Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 3 at 8pm ET/PT. For one final time, in front of a live audience the cast will relive all of the greatest moments, iconic scenes, and tumultuous relationships of OWN’s beloved number one drama series.

The special features Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Crystal Fox (Hanna Young), Renée Lawless (Kathryn Cryer), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington), and Aaron O’Connell (Wyatt Cryer); hosted by television personality Egypt Sherrod (HGTV’s “Flipping Virgins” and “Property Virgins”).

All of the greed and gluttony has gotten the best out of the Cryers, Harringtons, and Youngs and now after eight years and 196 episodes, “The Haves and the Have Nots” comes to an end on Tuesday, July 20 at 8pm ET/PT.

It was announced in January that the cable network’s first and longest-running scripted drama would be ending with its current eighth season.

“The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” said OWN founder Oprah Winfrey. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years.

Tyler wrote and executive produced the series, which had averaged some 3 million viewers per episode over the course of its run.

Watch a sneak peek of the series finale below.