Not True: Despite Online Claims, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Had Zero Financial Issues Before Suicide

Troubled Actor Columbus Short took to social media implying that he knew something the people don’t regarding the shocking suicide of famed D.J. tWitch.

On Wednesday, Columbus posted a video where he started off telling his followers, “You don’t know what people are going through. You know, people made investments. People knew a lot of things.”

He continued, “This is just a theory … people are awful. tWitch was amazing … is still amazing. His legacy shall live on. But, what if you invest in something that took your whole life savings? Possibly. Yeah, it gets rough.”

“I don’t want to speak too much on it,” he said. Short proceeded to name an individual who he claimed owed him money. “I’m not going to kill myself. Pay me my money,” he demanded.

This wild claim forced a source to tell TMZ that those claims are false. “Sources with direct knowledge tell us that is false — Stephen was not experiencing any sort of financial hardship in the time leading up to his suicide. What’s more — our law enforcement sources say no one from the family has mentioned any sort of financial issues with Stephen.”

Sources told TMZ that “Stephen knew Columbus through the dance world — and their personal interactions were always directly associated with working environments.”

Maybe people should chill on playing detective on social media trying to figure out what may have led tWitch to take his own life.