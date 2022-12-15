Young Thug’s Sister Speaks Out Following Gunna’s Jail Release: ‘Can Y’all Please Stop Saying That People Ratted?’ [Video]

Young Thug’s sister Dolly White is trying to set the record straight about Gunna’s sudden plea deal.

via Complex:

“Can y’all please stop saying that people ratted, and people this-and-that?” White said. “It’s not making anybody better, it’s not making nothing good, bro. Nothing that’s going on is…helping my brother. So can y’all please stop that? Can y’all please stop? If y’all love Gunna, then y’all give him support. Like, what the fuck y’all over there doing? Y’all tripping.”

Notable voices like Freddie Gibbs, Wack100, and Boosie Badazz have called Gunna a snitch.

Dolly also explained that she hasn’t discussed Gunna on social media due to legal reasons. “I haven’t posted him because I was just told that nobody really supposed to have communications with each other right now,” she said. “So I don’t want to mess up his shit, so why would I just and post it?”

On Wednesday, Gunna entered into a plea deal and received a time-served, suspended sentence, which will include 500 hours of community service. He was released from Fulton County Jail after being incarcerated since mid-May.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement shared with Complex following his release.

His attorney Steve Sadow also issued a statement to Instagram on Thursday, writing, “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating.”

Young Thug appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing prior to the start of his upcoming trial next month on his YSL RICO case. He’s been behind bars since May 9.

We’re not saying Gunna snitched, but they don’t go handing around plea deals without some type of information exchange.

