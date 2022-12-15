Beyoncé Texted Meghan Markle About 'Generational Curses' After Oprah Winfrey Interview

In the second volume of ‘Harry & Meghan,’ now airing on Netflix, Meghan Markle was taken aback when Beyoncé reached out to her following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah aired.

via People:

In episode six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked side by side in their sunny home office in Montecito, California, when Meghan said, “Beyoncé just texted” as Prince Harry, 38, theatrically gasped.

“Just checking in,” Meghan said with a smile of the message. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

“Go and call her,” Harry suggested. “No, it’s okay,” his wife replied. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

“That’s well said,” Prince Harry replied, as the camera panned away.

During the wide-ranging conversation with Oprah, which aired on CBS, the California couple talked about losing police protection, escalating strain with the rest of the royal family, and the sex of their baby on the way (daughter Lilibet would be born that June). In perhaps the most shocking moments of the interview, Meghan revealed that she experienced suicidal thoughts and that within the royal family, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [their child’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Almost immediately after Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired, the 28-time Grammy winner posted a tribute to the Duchess of Sussex on her website.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé wrote alongside a photo of the pair at the U.K. premiere for The Lion King almost two years before. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Meghan and Beyoncé seemed to hit it off when they met in July 2019 at the London movie premiere for the live-action revamp of The Lion King, in which the “Single Ladies” singer voiced Nala. “My princess,” Beyoncé was spotted saying, as she leaned in for a hug with Meghan.

Observers said that there was a “familiarity” between the two women, so much that many had a hard time believing this was their first time meeting. Their husbands Prince Harry and JAY-Z soon joined the conversation, where the talk quickly turned to their children.

“The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself,” JAY-Z, 53, told the Sussexes, who had recently welcomed son Archie Harrison, now 3 ½.

Volumes one and two Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.