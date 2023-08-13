Not Surprised: Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk 'Isn't Serious' About Fight & Won't Set a Date

Mark Zuckerberg is calling out Elon Musk for allegedly running from their upcoming fight.

via JJ:

The 39-year-old Meta exec shared an update on Threads about the alleged mixed martial arts cage fight between himself and the 52-year-old X(formerly Twitter) billionaire.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” he began.

“I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” he continued.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

We all knew Elon was scared.