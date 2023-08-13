‘Serious Stench’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Turned Off by Ex-billionaire’s Hygiene, Sources Claim

Kanye West has always been a unique artist; but if these reports are true, Ye has a unique smell as well.

via: Radar Online

Ye has been parading around in his trademark mask and heavy layers in the summer heat — but sources spilled it’s messing with his hygiene and the stink is a serious turnoff for his new wife Bianca Censori, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” said a source. “But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.”

Another source added, “It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end.”

The funky Yeezy mogul, 46, was recently seen in Italy covered in a head wrap, a double layer of shirts, loose pants, and tight Spandex wraps.

“He’s got to be cooking under those layers,” blabbed another source. “His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant.”

Sources spilled that the musician and his new wife have been tight since their wedding was revealed in January, but things are getting too pungent for her.

“In the beginning, Kanye’s mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it’s just a stink,” a source told the National Enquirer, who added West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian didn’t like it either. “Kim got used to the smell — but only after years of torture.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, aside from his hygiene issues, West has serious issues at the moment with his presidential campaign.

As we first reported, West’s own campaign committee treasurer and attorney have notified the feds and the Federal Election Commission about concerns with Milo Yiannopoulos.

West hired Yiannopoulos to be his campaign manager but there are questions on whether the foreign national had the proper immigration paperwork.

“He’s a foreign national,” Committee Counsel Bruce Fein told RadarOnline.com. “You cannot take any services from a foreign national. It’s a criminal violation not civil – a criminal violation! It’s a felony. It’s not a minor offense. This is not an obscure provision in the election law.”

“The only thing I can say is that the matter is under investigation,” West’s lawyer told RadarOnline.com.