The Rock & Jason Momoa Speak Out on Maui Fires, Offer Ways to Help

Hawaiian natives Jason Momoa and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are sharing their support to residents on the island of Maui as they continue to battle the ongoing deadly wildfires.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the Aquaman star and Hawaii native wrote on Instagram.

The actor has been posting about it all weekend, and he’s plugging an organization called the Hawai’i Community Foundation specifically, a fund they’ve created to help the victims of Maui. In addition to the laying out a roadmap to resources, he’s got a clear message.

To all tourists considering traveling to Hawai’i, especially Maui, JM is saying, stay away.

He writes in no uncertain terms, “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

Dwayne Johnson also the crisis and is pointing people to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Fund as well — saying any donations and assistance will go a long way in helping restore the community, which is still reeling from the fires.

The Rock writes, “Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong. First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you.”

He adds, “All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong. More to come.”