Not So Fast: Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Had a Moment Backstage at the VMAs -- Here's What Really Happened [Video]

September 12, 2023 5:39 PM PST

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion stunned with their first-ever performance of “Bongos” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but just before blazing the stage it looked like Megan Thee Stallion was prepared to light Justin Timberlake’s a** up!

In a brief clip captured backstage Megan could be seen exchanging words with Justin Timberlake and N*Sync member Joey Fatone — and she didn’t look too pleased.

Update: According to sources, the interaction between Megan and Justin wasn’t what it looked like — it was all positive.

Justin reportedly told Megan, “it’s so nice to meet you.” Megan responded, saying “No, No — this don’t count, this don’t count, we gotta meet proper!”

And there you have it!

