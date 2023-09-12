Kourtney Kardashian Blasts 'Witch' Sister Kim Kardashian in Explosive 'Kardashians' Season 4 Trailer [Video]

‘The Kardashians’ is returning for a fourth season on Hulu.

In the newly-released trailer, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud picks back up with the former calling her mega-mogul sister a ‘witch’ during an emotionally-charged argument.

via Page Six:

In the clip released Tuesday, the sisters are in the midst of an explosive argument over speakerphone when the SKIMS mogul asks, “Are you happy? You’re a different person, you hate us … We’re all just talking about it.”

And while Kourtney says she doesn’t have it in her to fight, Kim continues, “You think things, so you get riled up. I think things, so I’m getting riled up.”

Kourtney, 44, then responds while choking back tears, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

Similar to Season 3, the new chapter of the family’s Hulu show focuses on the “changing” dynamic of the family, especially that between Kourtney and Kim, 42.

However, the trailer ends with Khloé telling the camera, “These things are fixable. It’s not going to break us down.”

The new season picks up Kim and Kourtney’s feud, which has been going on for years. Most recently, the two fought over their relationship with the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The reality stars bickered over whether Kim should have partnered with the Italian fashion house on the heels of Kourtney’s May 2022 wedding, which was also hosted by the famed designers.

But despite Kim saying she “tried to be mindful,” Kourtney claimed that her sister copied one of the dresses she wore during her wedding week and included it in a curated fashion show for the brand.

“She is putting out all of these vibes from my wedding — with looks that we so carefully curated — and then putting them into the fashion show,” the wellness guru said.

Kim, for her part, called Kourtney a “hater” over her reluctance to support the business endeavor.

Season 4 of “The Kardashians” premieres Sept. 28 on Hulu. Get into the trailer below.