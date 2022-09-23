Not So Fast: Taylor Swift Is Not Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show Next Year, Despite Rumors

Is Taylor Swift playing next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?

No.

On Thursday, news broke that Apple Music was taking over as the sponsor for the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi.

After the sponsorship news was announced, Taylor’s fans began speculating that she’ll be headlining next year’s event.

Despite internet speculation, sources have confirmed to several outlets that Taylor isn’t on the bill.

As for who is — we don’t know. We’re sure we’ll find out soon enough.