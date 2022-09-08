Not So Fast: Lil Kim Says She Was Talking About Her Ex, NOT Nicki Minaj's Son on 'Plan B' Remix

Lil Kim wants you to know she’s not thinking about Nicki Minaj.

After being accused of talking about Nicki Minaj’s son on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix, Kim took to Instagram to set the record straight.

According to the post, Lil Kim was talking about her ex. She also addressed Nicki’s fans using the opportunity to say negative things about her daughter in retaliation.

“I never said a word about anyone’s child ..please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD,” she wrote.

We’re glad Kim cleared that up quickly. Hopefully Nicki’s fans apologize.