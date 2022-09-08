Hot Damn, Ho Here We Go Again: Lil Kim Accused of Dissing Nicki Minaj's Son on Megan Thee Stallion's 'Plan B' Remix [Video]

Lil Kim is being accused of taking more shots at Nicki Minaj AND Nicki’s son.

On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new “Plan B (Remix)” featuring Lil’ Kim and some of the lyrics have Nicki fans questioning whether or not Lil Kim wants smoke.

via XXL:

“Nigga, you’s a bitch, your father’s a?bitch,?your brother’s a?bitch/Keep acting like this and your?son gon’ be a bitch,” she starts her verse on the updated version of the popular track.

People on social media have surmised Nicki’s family is the target off the bars and blasted Kim for bringing the Queen rapper’s son into the mix.

“Lil Kim has some nerve speaking on Nicki Minaj’s child’s appearance knowing damn well she’s been through a thousand faces in her lifetime and not one of them helped maintain her appeal,” one Twitter user wrote. “Talking about her son’s eyes don’t look right when her whole face doesn’t even look right.”

“I cried and laughed so hard listening to that plan B remix a second time,” someone else posted. “Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim deserve all the smoke for that diss towards @NICKIMINAJ son. The song was garbage and sounded like it was recorded over a jailhouse call.”

“Lil’ Kim dissing Nicki Minaj’s son Papa Bear… fuck wrong with that hag,” another person posted. “Roman is back bitch.. he fucked up your life last decade this time, remember that? remember that bitch??”

50 Cent has also weighed in on the uproar caused by the track. He posted a side-by-side photo comparing Lil’ Kim to an owl and wrote the caption, “QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her ass up i’m watching. she said something about the baby, ???her baby eye fucked up. LOL.”

We can’t tell for certain if Kim is taking shots at Nicki, but female rap certainly just got messier. Listen to the song below.