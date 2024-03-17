Not So Fast! King Bach Says TMZ Owes Him an Apology Over Burglary Claims | lovebscott.com

Earlier today, TMZ reported that King Bach was a victim of a home burglary.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ a burglary crew hit up Bsch’s home in January … and took off with $200K worth of cash and jewelry!

Taking to Instagram, King Bach says TMZ owes him an apology for the story. In the video Bach takes issues with TMZ reporting he had “bling” stolen, he makes the point if he had been a white person the outlet would have called it jewelry. He also pushes back on the claim that he had $200,000 in cash taken.

It’s unclear if Bach is stating that just the details were wrong, or his home was not in fact burglarized.

At the time of publishing, TMZ has not responded to Bach’s video.