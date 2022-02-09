Not Another One, Lil Fizz Trends Online After His Alleged Disappointing Sex Tape Leaks [Photos]

Just hours after Nelly accidentally shared too much on his Instagram stories, Lil Fizz of B2K fame found a way to get even more disappointing reactions.
via: Hot97
Lil Fizz is trending online after his alleged sex tape leaked on Twitter. According to popular blog, It’s On Site, Fizz and the term “mushroom” has Twitter in a frenzy right now.
Just yesterday we reported that rapper Nelly accidentally leaked his own NSFT video via his Instagrams story. He did issue an apology stating, “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family; this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”
We’ll wait to see if Lil Fizz speaks out about his leaked tape.
First Nelly leaked a video….. now Lil Fizz. I’m not pleased with either
— HuRRRiTanG ? (@_rlanise) February 9, 2022
Lil Fizz def could’ve kept that video to himself pic.twitter.com/z5JDReP29k
— icarlo saw ateez ? (@carlosshamburg1) February 9, 2022
My face when I seen the lil fizz video pic.twitter.com/CklyqMTvuj
— TeeAhhRAWR (@Teeahhrawr_xo) February 9, 2022
WHY IT LOOK LIKE THAT LIL FIZZ ? pic.twitter.com/lrdIoHrWYc
— ?? (@AARONSYIKES) February 9, 2022
Is this what Moniece , Amanda and April were beefing over ? A Lil Fizz freaking mushroom ?
— Mondy Carrington (@MondyCarrington) February 9, 2022
FIRST NELLY NOW LIL’FIZZ GOT THIS WEIRD ASS LOOKING DICK?? I’m so pissed?? pic.twitter.com/Gn1UAtRkGd
— regulation hottie ? (@Alexzand3rr) February 9, 2022
Lil Fizz can go straight to hell because WTF was that?! ? pic.twitter.com/4hmWHqiz2w
— Caine Lawson (@EvWill) February 9, 2022
Nahhhhh not lil fizz. I’m late. But jus wow. The disappointment…. pic.twitter.com/Jj2wb43Wvh
— DENKEL BRAND (@dom_lamont) February 9, 2022
Man somebody said Lil Fizz got mo head than shoulder YALL lmfaooooooooo I’m crying dawg !!!
— ? (@TRAPPNWITYOBIH) February 8, 2022
Oh no, not Lil Fizz! Why did he do that!
— Hornycopia (@footballfillibu) February 9, 2022
First Nelly, now Lil Fizz smh. Worst black history month ever bro.
— Aqua ??*? (@willmarie_s) February 9, 2022
Omg that Lil Fizz video had my face scrunched up the whole time because why it look like that ??. I swear he’s just a face now.
— Coach T?? (@GucciMontana726) February 9, 2022
Click here, if you want to see what has people reacting this way.