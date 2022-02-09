  1. Home
  2. News

Not Another One, Lil Fizz Trends Online After His Alleged Disappointing Sex Tape Leaks [Photos]

February 09, 2022 10:16 AM PST

Just hours after Nelly accidentally shared too much on his Instagram stories, Lil Fizz of B2K fame found a way to get even more disappointing reactions.

via: Hot97

Lil Fizz is trending online after his alleged sex tape leaked on Twitter. According to popular blog, It’s On Site, Fizz and the term “mushroom” has Twitter in a frenzy right now.

Just yesterday we reported that rapper Nelly accidentally leaked his own NSFT video via his Instagrams story. He did issue an apology stating, “I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family; this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

We’ll wait to see if Lil Fizz speaks out about his leaked tape.

Click here, if you want to see what has people reacting this way.

Share This Post

Tags:Lil FizzSex Tape