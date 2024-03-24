Normani Announces New Single "1:59" Featuring Gunna from Forthcoming Debut ‘Dopamine’ | lovebscott.com

Normani took to social media to announce the release date for her new…single.

“1:59: will release April 26, with her debut album ‘Dopamine’ set to drop sometime in the future.

via Complex:

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 27, announced that a new single titled “1:59” will be released on April 26. Billboard reports that the track will also feature a guest verse from Gunna.

“Soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26,” wrote the singer on X (formerly known on Twitter).

Normani also shared a snippet of the track to her Instagram and TikTok accounts where she is heard singing, “When I get you alone / Boy, what you gon’ do with this? / Don’t talk too much, just do this shit.”

The teaser seemingly features an interpolation of the song “Now That We Found Love” originally recorded by The O’Jays but later made famous by Heavy D & the Boyz in 1991.

“1:59” is set to be the first single from Normani’s oft-delayed debut album, Dopamine. Although she announced the album title and revealed its cover art last month, the singer nor RCA Records have announced the LP’s release date.

A full studio album from Normani has been expected since 2019 when she made her official solo debut with “Motivation.” Subsequent singles such as “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and “Fair” renewed hope within fans that perhaps a full body of work was finally on the way. However, nothing ever materialized.

“I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that’s such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody,” she told Deadline during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January regarding the album’s delay.

“But it’s literally the best music that I’ve made, and I couldn’t be more proud. I know that once it comes out, you guys are going to be like, ‘Ok, the wait was definitely worth it.’”

