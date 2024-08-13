No More Drama: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Take Son to Zoo After Actress Drops Restraining Order, Custody Petition | www.lovebscott.com

Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, seem to be peacefully co-parenting their 18-month-old son, Leodis.

via Complex:

On Monday, August 13, Jackson shared a post on his Instagram Stories showing that he and Palmer took their son to the zoo. The post, which showed the former couple smiling with their son, was captioned, “the boy & his folks.” This unexpected outing occurred just months after Palmer dropped a restraining order case against Jackson, in which she had accused him of domestic abuse last fall.

Jackson filed a counterclaim, also seeking a restraining order. Meanwhile, the Nope star filed for full custody of their son, Leodis. The two eventually postponed their court date to attend mediation. Around the same time, Jackson’s older brother, actor Sarunas J. Jackson, also sought a restraining order against Palmer and her mother, Sharon Jackson, alleging harassment.

Court documents obtained by The Blast reveal that Palmer and Jackson’s domestic violence restraining order hearing, originally scheduled for July 26, was removed from the court calendar. In November, Palmer accused Jackson of abuse, and in another instance she alleged that he had nearly become violent with their son while changing his diaper.

The former couple’s issues first became public last July when Palmer wore a sheer black dress to Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Jackson expressed his displeasure with her outfit on social media, sparking backlash from Palmer’s fans. She later made a cameo in Usher’s “Boyfriend” music video.

We have thoughts, but for the baby’s sake we’ll keep them to ourselves.

