Quavo took to Twitter with a few words this morning after reports circulated saying he got into a physical fight with Quavo at the Grammys.

In case you missed it, a report surfaced claiming things got physical between Offset and Quavo backstage after Quavo wouldn’t allow Offset to participate in his performance tributing Takeoff.

According to Offset, that didn’t exactly happen.

We don’t know what happened, but what we do know is that Quavo and Offset need to patch things up.