No So Fast: Andy Cohen Will Be Invited Back to Host New Year's Eve, CNN Confirms [Video]

Andy Cohen’s only regret from New Year’s Eve is saying something negative about Ryan Seacrest, but despite rumors of his firing he will be back to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve special later this year.

via People:

Cohen, 53, hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from Times Square in New York City last Friday night alongside Anderson Cooper. On Monday’s episode of his Radio Andy talk show, the Bravo producer recalled criticizing a competing broadcast — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — which Ryan Seacrest was hosting from elsewhere in Times Square.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast,” Cohen said on Radio Andy. “And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

“I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing,” he added.

Cohen also called out the headlines regarding his quotes about Seacrest, 47. “The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trashed Ryan Seacrest and I really… I hope he hears the clip,” he said.

A spokeswoman for CNN tells PEOPLE, “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

During the show Friday night, Cohen said ABC’s performers were a “group of losers.”

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

We look forward to seeing drunk Andy return.