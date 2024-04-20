Nneka Ihim Plays Coy About Rumored ‘RHOP’ Exit: I ‘Have Some News’ to Share Soon | lovebscott.com

Nneka Ihim has “news” about her future on Real Housewives of Potomac but she isn’t quite ready to make the big reveal.

via: Page Six

During an exclusive interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, the Bravo newbie teases that a decision about her participation in next season of the unscripted hit has not yet been made.

“What I can say is, you guys should please follow me on socials because I do have some news and updates and very exciting things I’m going to be sharing in the coming days,” Ihim, 36, says.

“So just kick back and wait it out, but I do have some news I’m going to be sharing.”

The attorney-turned-entrepreneur made her reality TV debut on Season 8 of “RHOP,” making an impact with viewers by engaging in an explosive feud with castmate Dr. Wendy Osefo and giving fans a glimpse inside her fertility struggles as she embarked on her journey to parenthood with husband Ikenna “Ike” Ihim.

Despite her vulnerable onscreen display, The Jasmine Brand reported this week that Nneka was not asked back to participate in the next installment of the show.

However, she emphasizes to us that she’d like to hold on to her champagne flute.

“Well, I love champagne in general, so I always have a champagne flute handy,” quips the bubbly enthusiast, who launched her own sparkling wine brand called Bido in tandem with her “Potomac” casting.

“Not so much now because I’m trying to get pregnant, but I have one in view. I’m just looking at it, not drinking it,” she continues, acknowledging her ongoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

“But I do love the show, I love the ladies, I’ve just enjoyed the sisterhood that I was able to create with all of the women on the show.”

Nneka’s comments come amid an apparent “RHOP” cast shakeup.

Candiace Dillard — who is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Chris Bassett — announced her departure from the show this month, while fellow veteran star Robyn Dixon candidly admitted this week that she was “fired” after eight consecutive seasons.

“That’s Robyn. Robyn keeps it 100,” Nneka says of Dixon’s frank delivery. “She’s very, very honest about herself. She don’t care. And, you know, it’s good. We should all follow suit.”

As for Dillard, Nneka is “proud” of the “Drive Back” singer for taking a break from the dramatic nature of “Housewives” to focus on expanding her brood in peace.

“We saw her on the season talking about how she really wants a child, so I’m glad that she was able to take time off to pursue motherhood and the great news that she is expecting,” she raves.

“And I can understand because t is a really challenging environment to have a stress-free pregnancy. I respect her for putting herself first.”

While Nneka’s status remains uncertain, she is grateful for all the friendships she made throughout production. The Los Angeles transplant had recently relocated to the luxe Maryland enclave before cameras went up in 2023.

“It really helped with establishing relationships in me being new to the Potomac area and from Los Angeles and not really knowing too many people,” she says of building a solid social circle on the East Coast, noting that she is particularly close with Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and “friend of” the cast Charrisse Jackson Jordan.

“It really has become a family … and I really thank the show for that.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is available to stream on Peacock.