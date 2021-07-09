NLE Choppa Says He’ll Have Herbs That Will Cure STD’s Before 2022 [Photos]

NLE Choppa is making a huge career shift. The 18-year-old star, who had been pursuing his career in the hip-hop music industry since 2018, is hanging his mic to focus on curing herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia and other STDs.

via: Hot97

For the last two years, he’s been vocal about eating better and turning to natural remedies.

NLE Tweeted that he will have herbs that will cure STDs like herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and more by the end of the year.

Next week, he said he’ll have a “cure” that can help enhance a man’s sex life. In the Tweet, he said, “I Will Have A Herbal Concoction By Next Week That Will Cure Erectile Dysfunction And Also Help A Male Sex Life. Also A Concoction That Will Treat Insomnia And [Anxiety]/Fear.” Take a look:

By the end of the year I will have herbs that can cure Herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and even more STDS ?? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 8, 2021

I Will Have A Herbal Concoction By Next Week That Will Cure Erectile Dysfunction And Also Help A Male Sex Life. Also A Concoction That Will Treat Insomnia And Anciety/Fear ? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 8, 2021

As reported on XXL and the CDC, there’s no cure for herpes. However, some medicines can prevent/shorten outbreaks.

Online critics chimed in and gave Choppa some advice. They warned if he’s serious about this, he shouldn’t share so much on social media. Others simply don’t believe it’s possible. Take a look:

Bro be careful if this is true, if your herbs can really cure these diseases, be very careful. These ppl will be after u. Dr. Sebi had the cure to aids but them ppl killed him cuz if he cured every1 who had the disease it'll effect their profits. BE CAREFULL NLE WE CANT LOSE U 2! — iM_DiRtY_dAn (@darealdirty_dan) July 8, 2021

chop I respect what you doing, but this sounds low key unlikely — Whoods (170k+) ? (@_Whoods) July 8, 2021

Delete this and pm this to your followers. Then we delete it. Keep us updated with code words and signs. Be smart bout this shit. ???? — G?D’S GIFT (@1nfamousGia) July 8, 2021

We wish NLE Choppa much success in his new occupation and herbal webstore.