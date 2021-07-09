  1. Home
NLE Choppa Says He’ll Have Herbs That Will Cure STD’s Before 2022 [Photos]

July 09, 2021

NLE Choppa is making a huge career shift. The 18-year-old star, who had been pursuing his career in the hip-hop music industry since 2018, is hanging his mic to focus on curing herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia and other STDs.

via: Hot97

For the last two years, he’s been vocal about eating better and turning to natural remedies.

NLE Tweeted that he will have herbs that will cure STDs like herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and more by the end of the year.

Next week, he said he’ll have a “cure” that can help enhance a man’s sex life. In the Tweet, he said, “I Will Have A Herbal Concoction By Next Week That Will Cure Erectile Dysfunction And Also Help A Male Sex Life. Also A Concoction That Will Treat Insomnia And [Anxiety]/Fear.” Take a look:

As reported on XXL and the CDC, there’s no cure for herpes. However, some medicines can prevent/shorten outbreaks.

Online critics chimed in and gave Choppa some advice. They warned if he’s serious about this, he shouldn’t share so much on social media. Others simply don’t believe it’s possible. Take a look:

We wish NLE Choppa much success in his new occupation and herbal webstore.

