Wendy Osefo Says She’s Disappointed by ‘RHOP’ Co-Star Gizelle Bryant [Video]

Looks like things are still icy between The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant. After Gizelle brought up to-be-revealed rumors about Wendy’s husband, Eddie, on camera this year.

via: Page Six

“The Real Housewives of the Potomac” star Wendy Osefo entered her sophomore season on the show confident — but wound up “blindsided” by the actions of co-star Gizelle Bryant.

“There were a lot of dynamic shifts, so there’s people who I didn’t think I would be besties with, who I’m besties with,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “And there’s people who I thought I’ll be besties with that I’m not.”

Osefo, 37, referred to Bryant, 50, as the co-star who “disappointed” her the most while filming Season 6.

The Season 6 “RHOP” trailer showed Osefo at odds with Bryant after the latter brought up cheating rumors regarding Osefo’s husband Eddie, causing Osefo to say Bryant proved rumors she’d had heard about her former pal true.

“Everything is true” Osefo told “ET.” “And I wanted to let her know that I see her for exactly what and who she is … the wool has been pulled off of my eyes.”

Bryant, at least, was speaking from a place of experience about infidelity: She and her husband Jamal, a pastor, filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed he had an affair. The two rekindled their romance in 2019 before calling it quits again amid cheating rumors.

While Osefo may still be harboring some negative feelings, Bryant said she’s “fine.”

“I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it,” Bryant told E! News. “I want Wendy to be a viewer this season because I think she was thinking a lot of things happened that didn’t.”

“The Real Housewives of the Potomac” season 6 will premiere Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

If you need a reminder of what to expect from the new season, watch the trailer below.