Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Takes Legal Action Over Fake Merchandise Sellers

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is pursuing legal remedies over knockoff merchandise.

via Complex:

Wednesday, TMZ reported that Samiel Asghedom—Nipsey’s brother and the administrator of the estate—had filed suit against multiple parties alleged to be responsible for an assortment of sites selling fake Marathon pieces.

According to Asghedom, the estate controls the rights to a number of registered trademarks, a Crenshaw logo and a South Central State of Mind line among them. The sites in question, however, are accused of using these without permission.

More specifically, the estate has accused the assortment of e-commerce sites—the bulk of sellers from which are said to be based in China—of targeting their potential sales to people in the state of Illinois. Per TMZ, this is presumably the reason for the suit having been filed in Illinois.

The sites, further alleged to possibly be working in collaboration with each other, all used similar cart methods and advertisement strategies. Moving forward, the estate is said to have asked a judge to force the sites to relinquish their domain registrations. As far as damages, the estate is allegedly seeking profits from the fake merch “or $2 million per infraction.”

Back in March, the estate was reported to have reached a settlement with Crips LLC in connection with the rights to the “The Marathon Continues” slogan. And in July, Nipsey’s Victory Lap—originally released in 2018 via Atlantic and All Money In No Money Out—re-entered the Billboard 200, ultimately giving the album the distinction of having spent 100 weeks on the chart.

Nipsey Hussle, 33, died in March of 2019 after being shot multiple times outside his Marathon Clothing shop in South Los Angeles. Marking the second anniversary of Nipsey’s death with an Instagram tribute earlier this year, Lauren London said that grief and healing had been “constant companions on this journey.”

Protect those coins!