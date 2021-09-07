Coupled Up: Diddy and Joie Chase Spotted Together in Italy [Photos]

Does Diddy have a new lady in his life?

via Complex:

Diddy was on vacation with model Joie Chavis this week and people on social media have began to speculate on the status of their relationship after The Shade Room posted pictures of the two together on a yacht.

The Shade Room reported that the pictures of Diddy and Chavis were taken in Capri after Diddy went to go watch his daughters walk the Dolce & Gabbana runway in another part of Italy. Said pictures show the pair getting close and kissing on the yacht.

Some fans were trying to draw connections between the two celebrities’ reported exes.

Others wondered if Diddy was ever officially with Yung Miami, who he had been posted with earlier this summer.

We don’t know what’s going on between them, but it looks like something! On a related note — dare we say Diddy’s been looking kinda good lately?

So Lori Harvey used to date Future and Bu Thiam, who are also Joie Chavis’ exes. Joie has a baby with Future, who also has a baby with Ciara, and Joie also has a baby with Bow Wow, who used to date Ciara. And now Joie is with Diddy, who used to date Lori Harvey. It’s a lot y’all. pic.twitter.com/8em1MDrhTY — Delilah Benson (@DelilahBenson12) September 7, 2021

