Nipsey Hussle Estate: Songwriter Asks Judge to Wait on Payouts to Late Rapper’s Children Until Royalty Dispute Resolution

Nipsey Hussle‘s estate beat a $5 million lawsuit last Spring from a Los Angeles singer who claimed to be an uncredited co-writer on the late rapper’s “Hussle & Motivate” track.

via: Radar Online

The artist who accused Nipsey Hussle’s estate of failing to pay her royalties owed demanded the late rapper’s children’s inheritance not be paid out until her dispute is resolved.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, musician Tasleema Yasin filed an objection to the final accounting report submitted by Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam.

Sam was appointed as administrator of Nipsey’s estate following the musician’s death in 2019. In November, he informed the court he had handled all creditor’s claims and settled all issues related to Nipsey’s finances.

Sam explained the only beneficiaries of Nipsey’s estate were his daughter Emani, who he had with his ex-Tanisha Foster, and his son Kross, who he had with his girlfriend Lauren London.

In his report, Sam said the estate was worth around $11 million. The assets included Nipsey’s clothing company, record label, and various other companies.

Emani and Kross are both expected to receive around $5.6 million and will continue to be paid out from the estate as money is generated.

In his report, Sam said the estate was worth around $11 million. The assets included Nipsey’s clothing company, record label, and various other companies.

Emani and Kross are both expected to receive around $5.6 million and will continue to be paid out from the estate as money is generated.

“The original agreement with the Estate is deemed void due to multiple breaches. Ms. Yasin no longer seeks enforcement of this breached agreement. Instead, she is seeking damages as a result of these breaches and wishes to negotiate a new agreement that will protect her interests moving forward,” she said.

In her new motion, Yasin claimed the settlement said she was entitled to a 10% share of the Master Sound Recording. She said the estate agreed to pay her $35k for her share but she only received $16k by February 2023.

Yasin said she needs the court to review the matter. “If the Probate concludes without addressing the outstanding debt owed to me and safeguarding my ownership in the joint works/copyrights, the consequences could be severe and irreversible.”

The songwriter asked that her creditor’s claim be revived, and the estate NOT be closed yet.

She added, “I want to clarify that my intention is not to burden the court or cause any distress to the involved family. MY sole aim is to pursue a fair and just resolution. I am wholeheartedly committed to fully engaging with the court’s procedures, attending all hearings, and providing any additional necessary information. Considering these facts, I earnestly request the court to consider my objection and expedite the proceedings for a swift resolution.”

Nipsey’s estate has yet to respond.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Nipsey’s family recently scored in a fight over guardianship of Emani. The late rapper’s brother will manage Emani’s inheritance.