Bow Wow Slammed for Wishing The Mother of His Son Got Run Over by a Truck: ‘Disgusting’

Yikes! Bow Wow seems to be in a tussle with his child’s mother, per a now-deleted post he shared wishing her harm.

via: Page Six

Bow Wow is facing backlash from fans after he posted and deleted a “disgusting” message about Olivia Sky, the mother of his second child, 3-year-old Stone.

“I WISH MY BABY MOTHER GOT RAN OVER BY A MACK TRUCK,” he wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by the Shade Room Wednesday.

“NOT JOIE THE BUM BITCH YALL DONT LNOW (sic).”

The “Let Me Hold You” rapper — born Shad Moss — then commented under the Shade Room’s post, “BYRON IN REAL LIFE !” referencing his role in “Madea’s Big Happy Family.”

In the 2011 Tyler Perry-directed film, Bow played Byron, whose ex and mother of his child, Sabrina (played by Teyana Taylor), uses their son’s child support money and supplies for herself.

Despite deleting the Story, fans came after the “Outta My System” emcee, 36.

“That’s disgusting and very ignorant thing to say about the mother to your kid!!” one person wrote.

“Thinking it is crazy. Posting it for millions of people to see is even crazier,” another added.

“why would you say that about the mother of your child? the fact that your children can even read this is crazy. what type of man does this?” a third critic questioned.

“Perfect example of the saying ‘God don’t like ugly’… speaking/wishing such things on your childs mother & having this kind of heart is ugly and this is why you’ve been wack to everybody for a long time now lol,” commented a fourth user.

Page Six has reached out to both Bow Wow and Sky for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The model and Bow welcomed their son in July 2020.

However, the “Like Mike” actor did not announce that he had become a father of two until September of that year.

At the time, he posted a photo of the then-infant sleeping along with the caption, “Man you gone take all the girls.”

He is also dad to daughter Shai, 12, whom he welcomed with ex Joie Chavis in April 2011.