Nike Delays Travis Scott Air Max 1 Launch in Wake of Astroworld Festival

Nike has postponed the release of their Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott.

via: People

The shoes were initially set to drop on December 16. Nike did not provide additional details on the collaboration. The brand did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Scott began collaborating with Nike in 2017 with the release of his first Air Force 1 design, according to Complex.

In June 2018, he followed up on the AF-1 with his baby blue Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4 with red accents. On the heels of the Air Jordan release, he also designed his second pair of Air Forces, the publication reports.

Scott’s other Nike partnerships over the last few years include the Air Jordan 33, the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 6, another pair of Air Forces, and the SB Dunk.

Ten people died and more than 300 people were injured as a result of a fatal crowd surge at Astroworld Festival. At least 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and concert organizers over the incident, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The victims have been identified as Ezra Blount, 9; Jacob Jurinek, 21; John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patiño, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Rudy Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Danish Baig, 27; and Bharti Shahani, 22.

Ben Crump, attorney for the family of the youngest victim, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE following his death Sunday: “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

On Tuesday, Ezra’s family filed a lawsuit against Scott, 30, and others alleging their “grossly negligent conduct” contributed to the child’s life-threatening injuries. The complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, said that Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death” at the festival.

One week after the fatal Houston concert, Scott’s attorney Edwin F. McPherson said during an appearance on Good Morning America that there “obviously was a systemic breakdown that we need to get to the bottom of before we start pointing fingers at anyone.”

McPherson claimed the mass casualty declaration made by authorities that night “absolutely did not” make it to Scott, 30, or his team as the artist kept performing the show. “In fact,” he claimed, “we’ve seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event.”

Following the event, Scott posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story on Saturday, saying he was “horrified” by what happened at his show and pledging to help the victims’ families. “I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening,” Scott said.

Sending continued prayers to all the victims.