Niecy Nash Drops a Bombshell: Oscar-Nominated Cousins Unveiled

Niecy Nash-Betts is thrilled for her extended family this awards season!

via: BET

Nash just put us all on blast because we’ve been living under a rock.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday (Jan. 23), the TV star posted a stunning throwback photo on Instagram of her with Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown that dates back to Dec. 2023 during a night at the Academy Museum Gala. Nash congratulated the pair on their separate Oscar nominations on the same day as her post. Brooks received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her work in the 2023 on-screen Broadway revival of “The Color Purple,” while Brown is in the running for an Oscar for his role in “American Fiction.”

But, it’s what Nash penned in her message that has everyone looking more closely at the image in her post.

“Both of my COUSINS are OSCAR NOMINATED Yes! We are blood related! REAL cousins! I’m so proud of my fam!” she said in the caption.

“I’m rooting for you! #KinFolk, she concluded her message with.

But, cousins? OK, hold up!

Like you, we are also surprised at Nash’s admission.

After close observation of the snap in her post alongside the Oscar nominees, there’s no doubt they are a beautiful melanated trio.

And if they do represent branches on the same family tree, this could only mean that talent certainly runs in their family. Earlier this month, Nash won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her work in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

While Brooks nor Brown has responded to the “Reno 911” alum’s comments, it could possibly be true. After all, six degrees of separation is realer than we think.

Considering they might be kinfolk, this is the perfect foundation for a special investigation on the PBS ancestry series, “Finding Your Roots.” That show recently helped Ciara discover she was related to MLB star, Derek Jeter, as cited by PEOPLE. It also identified the lineage between Tracy Morgan and Nas.