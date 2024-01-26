Bronze Jackie Robinson Statue Cut Down, Stolen From Youth Baseball Field

The City of Wichita said someone stole the League 42 statue at the Jackie Robinson Pavilion.

via: USA Today

In what officials are calling “a senseless and heartless crime,” police in Kansas are asking the public for help in identifying thieves who stole a Jackie Robinson memorial statue from a youth baseball field this week.

The suspects, according to a statement from the Wichita Police Department, vandalized and removed nearly all of the bronze statue in McAdams Park on Wednesday night.

“Someone cut it just above Jackie’s shoes and hauled it off in a truck,” police posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Our community is devastated.”

Overnight, @League42ICT Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park was stolen. Someone cut it just above Jackie's shoes and hauled it off in a truck. Our community is devastated. pic.twitter.com/MWbJvwga0k — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 25, 2024

Video surveillance shows nothing left at the crime scene but the statue’s shoes.

“This is OUR time to come together as a community to find out who would do such a horrible thing to OUR community,” police posted on Facebook late Thursday night, asking for information to help solve the theft.

In the post, the department released a photo of the truck they said is wanted in connection with the crime.

The photo depicts a silver SUV with four doors and an extended cab.

Anyone with information about the truck or the stolen statue was asked to call Wichita police.