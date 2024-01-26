Alyssa Milano Blasted for Launching Fundraiser for Son’s Baseball Trip: ‘Lost Her Mind’

Alyssa Milano asked her many followers/fans to chip in for her son’s youth baseball trip.

via: Page Six

Milano is being dragged by her social media followers for launching a GoFundMe to benefit her 12-year-old son Milo’s baseball team.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip,” she tweeted Thursday.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

“Any amount would be so greatly appreciated.”

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000 and already has raised more than $7,600 at the time of publishing.

Given that she’s a famous actress, netizens felt the “Castle” star, 51, shouldn’t be asking people for money to fund the Birds 12U team.

“Why isn’t Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself?” tweeted one user.

“Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries.”

Another asked, “Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out-of-touch and tone deaf can one person possibly be?”

One person pointed out that in addition to Milano’s success, her husband, David Bugliari, is also a powerhouse at entertainment agency CAA.

“Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires,” an X user wrote. “They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!”

One critic even went so far as to donate $5 to the fundraiser and wrote, “DoesntAlyssa HaveEnoughMoney.”

A rep for Milano didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Oddly enough, it doesn’t appear that the “Wisegal” actress has donated — unless she gave money under an anonymous label.

While she had plenty of critics, Milano also had some supporters who were happy to donate to her cause.

“Made a small but heartfelt contribution,” commented one follower. “Sounds like a great experience for them.”

“This is awesome. You’ve done so much for so many,” added one more.