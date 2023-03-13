Nicollette Sheridan Says ‘Desperate’ ‘RHOBH’ Producers Are Knocking on Her Door

Is Nicollette Sheridan joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

The actress claims Bravo producers are going the extra mile in an effort to cast her on the show’s 13th season — including knocking on her front door.

“Knocking at my door…how desperate are y’all to have me?” Nicolette tweeted Saturday, adding, “@[email protected]#RHOBH.”

She also replied to her own tweet with a GIF of Jack Nicholson knocking on a door as Jack Torrance in the “The Shining.”

If you recall, the Nicollette – who played Edie Britt in “Desperate Housewives” – has some interesting ties to the reality star “Housewives.”

She was married to Lisa Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin from 1991 to 1992. She was also married to Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers from 2015 to 2018.

With both Lisa and Denise out of the picture, it begs the question — why now? Certainly it would make more sense if either Denise or Lisa Rinna were still around.