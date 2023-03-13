Kel Mitchell Demands Ex-Wife Pay Him $12k For ‘Abuse Of Legal System’ After Judge Sides With 'Kenan & Kel' Star

Kel Mitchell has accused his ex-wife Tyisha of refusing to stop spreading lies about him and now he’s asking the court to step in.

via Radar Online:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kel filed a bombshell declaration pleading for help in the never-ending battle with his ex.

As we first reported, last month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Kel did not owe any back support to Tyisha. The court found Tyisha had received funds from the sale of their marital home and that was applied to any support owed.

Tyisha has publicly accused the actor of owing her over a million for years. She filed declarations in court portraying Kel as an absent father who did the bare minimum when it came to his kids.“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” Kel previously said. “Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said. Kel told the court he paid “above and beyond” what was owed for support.

Now, Kel said the drama with his ex has not ceased despite the court ruling in his favor. He wants Tyisha sanctioned to the tune of $12,300.

Kel said over the years his ex-wife placed liens on his bank accounts. He said he has tried to talk to Tyisha since he won in court but she continued to claim he owed her money.

He said his ex “alleges that all the attorneys, including her own counsel, and judges are committing fraud and conspiring against her.”

Kel said Tyisha has even placed a lien on his current residence which prevents him from refinancing, selling the home, or doing anything that requires the title. “Tyisha will not withdraw the lien or have it expunged,” he said. “She will do whatever she can to get a hold of my assets, despite having no grounds to do so.”

“She completely ignores everything that’s occurred over the past two years in hopes of trying to get money from me and my family,” he said.

Kel wants Tyisha sanctioned to prevent her from continuing with her behavior. He said, “We were divorced in 2010 and still 13 years later we are still in litigation over the same case.”

The actor ended, “I have been put through the wringer for almost two decades. I have done everything I can to work with her through this process. All she has done is drag me and my family through the mud.”

Kel wants all liens removed from his accounts and for sanctions against Tyisha.

It’s always unfortunate when family matters end up in court — and on the internet.