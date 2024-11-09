Nicole Scherzinger Says Russell Brand Hat Comment Wasn’t ‘Politically Related’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Nicole Scherzinger is issuing an apology after facing backlash for praising Russell Brand’s religion-inspired MAGA hat.

On Friday, the Pussycat Doll apologized to the fans who thought her comment on his Instagram showing off a MAGA-style “Make Jesus First Again” cap was “politically related,” stating that she was trying to encourage “people to choose love and faith” over hate.

“When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached the conclusion,” Scherzinger wrote in her post. “Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for.”

“Many of the marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most,” she added. “I stand with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that.”

Nicole Scherzinger apologizes for comment under Russell Brand’s ‘Make Jesus First Again’ post: “When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably… pic.twitter.com/6VPDXJehQ6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2024

Brand’s original post celebrated Trump’s election win. In its comments, Scherzinger wrote, “Where do I get this hat!!!?” She later deleted the comment.

In her apology post, Scherzinger continued by saying she had turned to her faith during this “time of adversity,” and thought that engaging with the post from Brand — who has consistently shared pro-Trump political provocations and conspiracy theories — would encourage people to “choose love and faith… above all.”

“I come from a place of love, and I will always support values that bring us closer together,” Scherzinger wrote. “It’s so important we come together with compassion and love one another more now than ever.”

Scherzinger’s initial comment had sparked widespread backlash online from fans, as she appeared to be aligning herself with known Trump supporter Brand, who is also currently facing allegations of rape and sexual assault.

