Nicole Scherzinger Says ‘Never Say Never’ to Pussycat Dolls Reunion Despite Ongoing Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

Nicole Scherzinger is still in a nasty legal battle with The Pussycat Dolls founder, Robin Antin — but she says a PCD reunion isn’t completely off the table.

“I love my Dolls. I love the Pussycat Dolls. So, I always say never say never,” the singer told the Daily Mail in an interview published Wednesday.

However, Scherzinger pointed out that she is “obviously in a different place in [her] life right now,” as she is gearing up to make her Broadway debut in “Sunset Boulevard” later this year.

“But you never know what the future holds,” she teased.

The former “Masked Singer” panelist also shared that she is “still in contact” with some of her ex-bandmates.

“I’m really happy for the girls,” she told the outlet. “I see them. I love keeping up with them on their Instagrams, and everybody is just thriving and looking good while they’re doing it.”

Notably, Scherzinger, 46, follows Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Melody Thornton on the social media app but unfollowed Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta after the pair issued a joint statement in 2022 in which they claimed to have been blindsided by the cancellation of PCD’s planned reunion tour.

At the time, Bachar, 49, and Sutta, 42, expressed how “incredibly disappointed” they were to “learn of an announcement made on Instagram” by Scherzinger, who had posted just hours prior that the “ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic” forced the tour to be scrapped.

The concerts were originally announced in 2019 after the “Don’t Cha” performers released their first single in more than a decade, “React,” but the spread of COVID-19 caused repeated delays.

Prior to the cancellation, Antin — who founded the Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque troupe in 1995 before they became pop stars in 2005 — sued Scherzinger for breach of contract in 2021, accusing her of refusing to participate in the tour unless she was given a majority share and complete creative control.

Scherzinger’s lawyers, who filed a cross-complaint in 2022, called the lawsuit “meritless” in court documents obtained by Page Six exclusively, asserting that their client had simply “asked to negotiate terms for a new tour in 2021” but Antin, 63, “stubbornly [tried] to revive the old agreement” from 2019.

The legal battle is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for Dec. 2.

