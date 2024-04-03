Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Lookalike Kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, Make Red Carpet Debut | lovebscott.com

Nicole Richie’s movie premiere was a family affair!

via: People

On Tuesday, Richie and Joel Madden’s two kids, daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, made a rare appearance as they came out to support their mom, 42, at the premiere of her film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead in Los Angeles.

The teenagers looked just like their parents as they appeared side-by-side for a family shot together at the event held at The Grove.

Harlow — who appears to have inherited her mom’s eyes and smile — sported long straight blonde hair, along with a matching smokey eye and all-black ensemble. While Harlow rocked a black bandeau top and leather-look pants, Richie dressed in a velvet mini halter dress featuring a gold chain collar.

Sparrow, meanwhile, showed a likening to his rockstar dad while wearing an oversized T-shirt and jeans similar to Madden’s baggy look at the event.

Richie appeared in happy spirits while joined by her family at the movie premiere. The jewelry designer and actress was also joined by her father Lionel Richie, who came out to support her on Tuesday evening, along with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi and Nicole’s mom Brenda Harvey-Richie.

Richie plays executive Rose Lindsey in Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, which is a remake of the 1991 film of the same name, taking over the role from Joanna Cassidy. The R-rated comedy is written by Chuck Hayward (Ted Lasso, WandaVision) and directed by Wade Allain-Marcus.

She stars opposite Simone Joy Jones, whose role was previously played by Christina Applegate.

Richie and Madden, 45, have been married since 2010. They welcomed daughter Harlow on Jan. 11, 2008, and son Sparrow on Sept. 9, 2009.

The couple rarely show their kids on social media and have remained protective of them in the spotlight as they have continued to grow up.

Harlow’s appearance on Tuesday comes after the teenager made a rare cameo in a photo posted by Richie on Mother’s Day last year as she shared her appreciation for her own mother.