Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” Dethrones Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” As Highest Certified Single By A Woman Rapper | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj has set yet another sales milestone, and this time she’s bested a longtime rival to do it — none other than Cardi B.

via: Vibe

According to Chart Data, as of today (March 29), Minaj’s 2010 hit “Super Bass” has been certified 12 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Cardi B held that spot prior with “Bodak Yellow,” which is 11 times platinum as of 2022.

“POW!!! thank you to Republic Records for always having my back. barrrbz!!!!!!” Minaj celebrated her newest accolade on X.

.@NICKIMINAJ's "Super Bass" becomes the highest certified single by a female rapper in US (@RIAA) history (12x Platinum). pic.twitter.com/ZcoGx0DTyX — chart data (@chartdata) March 29, 2024

Additionally, her latest LP, Pink Friday 2, has just been certified platinum, now joining the same caliber of her prior albums Queen, The Pinkprint, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, and the original Pink Friday.

Minaj’s latest accomplishment is most likely one of her favorites as she gets to reign over her rival in rap, Cardi B. The two have spent years subbing each other online following their big blow out in 2018 during a Harpers Bazaar ICONS party for New York Fashion Week.

Prior to the incident, the two collaborated on the Migos song, “Motorsport.”

“I’ve let a lot sh*t slide!” the Bronx star took to Instagram at the time. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk big sh*t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!”

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!” Cardi added. “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!! Bit**es talk all that sh*t in they raps but in real life they pu**y!! This shit really is for entertainment!!”

Since then, the two haven’t directly exchanged words, but clearly still have a disdain for one another.

Despite their differences, the two talented rappers have continued to show their skill and talents tthrough their music.