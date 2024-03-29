Courteney Cox in Talks to Join ‘Scream 7’ Following Neve Campbell’s Franchise Return | lovebscott.com

Courteney Cox may be answering the Scream call one again, with sources saying the actor is in talks for the upcoming Scream VII.

via: Variety

Cox may be heading back to the “Scream” franchise, as sources tell Variety she is in talks to reprise the role of Gale Weathers in the seventh movie of the slasher series, to be directed by “Scream” creator and writer Kevin Williamson.

The news comes about two weeks after Neve Campbell announced she was coming back as Sidney Prescott after the actor sat out of “Scream 6” due to a salary dispute.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” Campbell posted on Instagram March 12. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream’ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Williamson wrote on Instagram, “It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, ‘Scream,’ was directed by the legendary Wes Craven. I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire ‘Scream’ family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ franchise. Thank you to all the ‘Scream’ fans. You are the gift that keeps giving.”

The franchise’s seventh installment imploded last year when Spyglass fired star Melissa Barrera over posts regarding the Israel-Hamas War that the company viewed as antisemitic, and Jenna Ortega dropped out due to apparent scheduling conflicts.

Mason Gooding, who played Chad Meeks-Martin in the last two “Scream” movies, predicted earlier this month that “Scream 7” would find its way. “If it could make money, I guarantee you, they’ll make it,” he told Variety at Vanity Fair and Instagram’s pre-Oscars party in early March.

He continued, “It’s all about keeping up with what feels like is the best movie for the fans. … If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen.”