Nicki Minaj’s Show In England Postponed Following Arrest; Singer Released From Custody | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj‘s show in Manchester, England, was postponed after the singer was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on suspicion of carrying marijuana.

“Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible,” a statement posted by the Co-op Live arena read.

Pink Friday 2 World Tour Update pic.twitter.com/IOhOcS73pT — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 25, 2024

“We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.”

The concert had originally been delayed, with the Co-op Live arena updating fans just before 12:30 p.m. ET, “Please note that general admission and premium doors for tonight’s @NickiMinaj show will now open at [7:00].”

The cancellation came hours after the “Barbie World” hitmaker, 41, live-streamed herself being told by police in Amsterdam that she was under arrest for allegedly “carrying drugs.”

During the Instagram Live, which was recorded and reposted online by a fan account, an officer could be seen telling Minaj that she needed to stop recording and enter a police vehicle.

However, she refused and demanded to speak to her lawyer. Eventually, the video showed her calmly entering the vehicle.

In a separate Instagram video, an official told Minaj that all her baggage needed to be searched because they believed she had more drugs after she confirmed on X that she had weed with her.

“now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent,” she wrote Saturday morning.

? now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

“My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.”

She gave fans her final update at 10:51 a.m. ET, writing, “Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct.”

Authorities in Amsterdam confirmed via X Saturday afternoon that Minaj had been released after being booked “on suspicion of exporting soft drugs” and fined.

Reps for the rapper and Co-op Live did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

According to social media posts, fans who had already lined up outside Co-op Live arena were chanting “Free Nicki!”

According to the Netherlands’ government website, the law states that an individual will not be prosecuted for marijuana as long as they are in possession of “no more than 5 grams.”

via: Page Six