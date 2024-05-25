Say What Now? Actress Massiel Taveras Shoves Security Guard Who Argued With Kelly Rowland at Cannes | lovebscott.com

Another star got into an argument with security at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival security guard who clashed with Kelly Rowland has once again gone viral on social media, this time for confronting Dominican star Massiel Taveras.

Taveras walked the red carpet sporting a white dress with a dress that had an image of Jesus Christ. As the actress and model made her way up the stairs, she tried to fix her train to display the image. However, the usher blocked Taveras and hurried her up the stairs.

In the video, Taveras is visibly upset at the usher for blocking her and not allowing her to pose properly. Once Taveras reached the top of the stairs, she turned around to wave. The usher made physical contact with Taveras to turn her around. Taveras then pushed the security guard away from her and proceeded to walk ahead.

Nicki Hilton was behind Taveras and witnessed the incident first hand.

Although Taveras could not display her dress correctly at the Cannes steps, once inside the theater, she could show off her dress, which Giannina Azar designed with the image hand-painted by Yan Páez.

