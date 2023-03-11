Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Suddenly Sick, Can’t Attend Mediation With Assault Accuser

Kenneth Petty and the rapper’s attorney, Steven D. Isser, are asking Judge James R. Cho to reschedule the mediation for March 24.

via: HotNewHipHop

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty suddenly became sick ahead of his mediation with the woman who accused him of sexual assault. Moreover, their attorney Steven D. Isser asked Judge James R. Cho to move said proceeding to March 24. Previously, the mediation was scheduled for March 6 and then March 9, but faced last-minute cancelations on both occasions due to Petty’s health. Furthermore, readers likely remember Minaj’s husband’s high-profile assault case and various problems with the sex offender registry. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, though, the case is slightly on hold for now.

The documents show that the court ordered all parties to mediation and subsequently postponed it due to health concerns. “We respectfully request that the Court extend the mediation deadline to March 24, 2023,” said Isser. “[This] will hopefully be sufficient time for Mr. Petty to recover and the for parties and the Mediator to schedule a mutually available date for the mediation. Thank you for your attention to this matter.” At the moment, it’s unclear whether such requests received open arms or significant pushback.

Authorities convicted Petty of first-degree attempted sexual assault in 1995. Afterwards, he served over four years in prison but continued to face legal troubles and skeletons in the closet. For example, his accuser Jennifer Hough claimed that both Petty and Minaj harassed, threatened, and intimidated her following her testimonies. While she dropped the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper in the case, Petty still stands as a defendant. With this in mind, the case now revolves mostly around Petty’s handling of the case overall.

Meanwhile, he also faced charges of failing to register as a sex offender in California. Furthermore, a judge sentenced him to one year of house arrest and three years of probation back in July. However, he sought to push back against his sex offender status in New York, claiming that the state unrightfully placed him on a registry. Whether his illness played a larger role in this case and its postponement remains to be determined.