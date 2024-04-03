Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Poses For New Sex Offender Registry Photo as His House Arrest Ends | lovebscott.com

Last year, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was placed under house arrest for violating the terms of his probation.

via: Radar Online

Petty’s profile on the California Sex Offender’s registry was updated to include a new snap, RadarOnline.com has learned.

California Megan’s Law website — which provides a list of all convicted sex offenders with a current photo, home address, and a summary of their crimes — added a new photo to Petty’s profile.

Petty appeared tense while wearing a denim button-up with a white t-shirt. Minaj’s husband was listed as 5’9 and 170 lbs.

His offenses were listed as “attempted rape by force or fear.”

The profile listed Minaj’s $20 million mansion as his home. The Everybody rapper purchased the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,820 sq. ft. pad in December 2022.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petty was required to register as a sex offender due to a conviction in the 90’s.

Petty was accused of first-degree rape of a woman named Jennifer Hough. However, he reached a plea deal which reduced the charge to attempted rape.

He served 4 years in prison.

Hough sued Petty and Minaj accusing them of harassing her to change her story and recant the allegations against Petty.

In court, Hough said she was offered $500k at one point to claim she lied about the incident. She said she declined the offer which led to an “onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits” from third parties associated to the defendants.

All claims were dismissed against Minaj but the case continues against Petty.

Minaj’s lawyer previously accused Hough’s lawsuit of being nothing more than a shakedown attempt.

Her lawyer said, “In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”

He added, “You forced my client to spend over $300,000 in fees to defend a case which even my labradoodle, Gracie, could see was frivolous on both the facts and the law.”

On top of all that, Petty and Minaj were recently ordered to pay $600k to a security guard who claimed Petty attacked him backstage at the rapper’s show in Germany.

It’s not all bad news. Petty was spotted out this week with Minaj after he finished his 120 days of house arrest. Minaj’s husband was ordered to serve the time after he violated his probation by making public threats to Cardi B’s husband Offset.