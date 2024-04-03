Say What Now? Man Celebrates Divorce by Firing Gunshots in Downtown Nashville, Gets Arrested | lovebscott.com

A man is facing more than a dozen charges after being accused of randomly firing several shots in the streets of downtown Nashville and assaulting officers.

WKRN-TV reports the incident took place just before 6 a.m. on Monday, when the Metro Nashville Police Department received a call regarding shots being fired at a crowded intersection.

According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Craig Jose Miller initially denied shooting the gun when confronted by law enforcement. Ultimately, police discovered the firearm in a nearby parking lot, which led to Miller being questioned again. Miller admitted that he had just divorced his wife, so he fired eight shots “as a celebration for regaining my freedom.”

Meanwhile, Miller’s friend who was with him at the scene told police that Miller had “bomb-making material” in his backpack. A perimeter was established and the backpack was searched and deemed safe.

Miller is accused of being combative during the arrest, kicking the patrol car and one officer in the stomach while they attempted to put him in handcuffs. In addition, he told the arresting officers “he was going to kill all of them regardless if he was in handcuffs or not.”

Miller was booked into jail on Monday and is facing several charges, including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, motor vehicle burglary, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a first responder.