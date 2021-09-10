Nicki Minaj's Husband, Kenneth Petty, Pleads Guilty to Not Registering as a Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has pleaded guilty in court for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

via Complex:

Petty, who is a registered sex offender in the state of New York because he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in the state in 1995, relocated to California with his wife in July 2019, per NBC News. He was arrested during a November 2019 traffic stop when authorities noticed he failed to register in Cali, which he is required by law to do. He was later arrested again for failing to register as a sex offender in March 2020, and pleaded not guilty at the time.

Petty’s sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022, and he could face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

The news comes less than a month after Petty filed a lawsuit against the State of New York and its Criminal justice Services department over his inclusion on NY’s Sex Offender Registry. The 43-year-old filed the lawsuit in hopes of having his name removed from the list due to his claim he wasn’t given the chance to challenge his level 2 sex offender status, which would require him to be registered for life. He previously served four years in prison after he was convicted of attempted rape in the ‘90s.

Petty and Nicki Minaj were also sued last month by Jennifer Hough, the alleged victim of sexual assault. In her suit, Hough claimed she has endured harassment at the hands of Nicki and Petty, starting in 2018. She said it first kicked off after Nicki publicly claimed Petty was “wrongfully accused” and that the victim had recanted her story, even though she had not. The suit additionally claimed that Nicki’s team attempted to reach out to Hough’s brother with a $500,000 cash bribe in exchange for her rescinding her story.

It’s unfortunate that Nicki has chosen to be permanently associated with a registered sex offender.