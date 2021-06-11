Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Asks Judge To Postpone Trial Until August To Build Defense

Kenneth Petty could be going back to prison after he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, Nicki Minaj’s husband’s lawyer asked for more time to prepare for trial. It was slated to begin on June 29, but the legal team wants it moved o August 10.

The pushback is because Kenneth has two new lawyers on his team that need to spend more time with the case. They would have to review hundreds of pages of reports and evidence, which would take time.

Kenneth has to go to court because he didn’t register as a sex offender when moving from New York to California. He was arrested and later released on a $100K bond. He pleaded not guilty and is facing 10 years if convicted.

Kenneth is required to register as a sex offender due to a sexual assault incident in 1995. The accuser is identified as Jennifer. She alleged when she was 16; she was raped by Petty, who was 15 at the time. Kenneth served four years behind bars as a result.

The Pettys have consistently denied the allegations. In 2019, during an episode of Nicki’s Apple Music radio show, Queen Radio, the “Yikes” rapper said Jennifer allegedly wanted to recant her story in 1995 when she learned she could serve jail time filing a false report. Nicki also alluded that people believed Jennifer over her husband because Jennifer is white. However, Jennifer claims to be biracial, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Earlier this year, Jennifer claimed someone from the Petty’s camp tried to bribe her. Jennifer claims her family, who have a close relationship with The Pettys, turned their backs on her. She said, “I feel like my family was willing to sacrifice me.”

As of right now, the judge has yet to make a ruling on Petty’s request.