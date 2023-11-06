Nicki Minaj Urges Fans To Not Send Threats On Her Behalf [Photo]

As anticipation mounts for the release of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, the rap icon took a firm stand on the behavior of her avid fanbase on Sunday (Nov. 5).

via: AceShowbiz

“Dear Barbz, be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf. Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest, or not,” the “Anaconda” femcee wrote. The Trinidadian raptress went on to stress, “I don’t and never condoned that.”

Later in her post, Nicki appeared to hope that fans would focus on her upcoming album “Pink Friday 2” instead. “We have an amazing album right around the corner 12/08/23. It feels so surreal & euphoric,” she added, before concluding, “Wishing you blessings on blessings.”

It remains to be seen what drives Nicki to write the message.

Recently, the Barbz were upset as she once again postponed her highly-anticipated album. The set was initially planned to be dropped on October 20 before being pushed back to November 17. The new album is now scheduled to arrive on December 8, which also happens to be the rapper’s birthday.

Despite the special new date, some fans were not happy. “Nicki you repeating yourself is exhausting,” a Barbz noted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Why can’t we just enjoy the music and get ready for 12.8.”

Nicki caught wind of the post and replied, “POW. FKNG POW!!!!!!!! I think ima leave this X s**t for GOOD!” The mom of one continued, “Ima do a spaces right now to cuss everyone out. Then ima go to my rightful home.”

“Pink Friday 2” will follow 2018’s “Queen”, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It spun off several major hits, such as “Good Form”, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Dreams” featuring Ariana Grande.

The new project will also mark Nicki’s first proper release under her own record label, Heavy On It. The “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker announced her own record label earlier this year on her “Queen Radio” show. “I have a record label now… When I get behind an artist, y’all know how I do s**t for people that’s not even signed to me. Imagine what I’ma do for the ones that’s signed,” she said at the time.